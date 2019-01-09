Calling all performers - here's your chance to shine!

Open mic competitions will be held at Dukes in Aylesbury on March 14, to find acts to perform at Live in the Park 2019.

Are you a talented performer needing a break to hit the local music scene, or are you established and just love playing to a huge audience?

Then this could be the competition for you!

Open Mic Competitions are being held at Dukes Aylesbury, to find acts to perform on the main and second stages on Saturday 24 August at Live in the Park.

Competitions take place on Thursday March 14 – for soloists / duos to perform on the Second Stage and Thursday 21 st March for bands for the Main Stage.

A statement from Aylesbury Town Council said: "We are actively welcoming all genres, music styles and ages – you just need to be able to provide 30mins of material which combines original and cover songs, which will be suitable for this large outdoor, family, music festival.

"So whether you play traditional folk songs, sing R’n’B, create dance music, write your own raps or anything and everything in between, we’d love to hear from you."

Last year over 12,500 people came to Live in the Park – so it really is a fantastic opportunity, to get your name on the local music scene.

The Open Mic Competitions are open to all local performers, who haven’t performed at Live in the Park since 2013 and live within a 25mile radius of the town. Full terms and conditions, along with the application form are available on the ATC website here: www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk or by emailing info@aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

All applicants must register by Friday 22 February to take part.