The Liberal Democrats took the Quainton ward seat from the Conservatives last night (Thursday) as Scott Raven won a by-election.

It was held following the passing of councilor Kevin Hewson.

The results were counted at Quainton Memorial Hall last night and are as follows:

Deborah Lovatt (Green Party) 47 votes

Maxine Myatt (Labour) 113 votes

Scott Raven (Liberal Democrat) 564 votes

Steven Walker (Conservative) 492 votes

A total of 1219 ballot papers were issued, and the turnout was 47.7%.