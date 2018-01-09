Busy gift wrapping station and choirs filling intu centre with song raise £15k

More than £15,000 has been raised for local charities during a festive fundraiser in the city centre.

intu Milton Keynes held its annual gift wrapping service and filled the centre with choir singing throughout December, with the help of the Christchurch Cornerstone Appeal, to raise funds and together they raised £15,004.50.

The charity gift wrapping station, situated by the customer information desk, was on hand to help shoppers wrap their Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes for a small donation. The teams of volunteers raised a wonderful £7,299.25 over the month and each of the charities, including Advantage Africa, Age UK Milton Keynes, Hope for Hollie and Willen Hospice, took a share of this total with 100% of the total going to the charities.

Shelley Peppard, general manager of intu Milton Keynes, said: “Each year I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our shoppers. During the festive period, we are extremely busy and for shoppers to take some time out of their busy day to visit the gift wrapping station means a lot. The money raised will give the charities involved a huge boost and I can’t thank people enough for their support with this.”

As well as the gift wrapping station, festive cheer spread throughout the centre with carols performed daily from December 1, by local choirs and bands, including the MK Pipe Bands, Junction 14 and many school choirs. The choirs and bands raised £7,707.25 in total.

Sam Crooks, Appeal Organiser said “We love working with intu Milton Keynes each year and all charities are very grateful for the opportunity given to them to raise vital funds. We could not do any of this without the exceptional generosity of the people of Milton Keynes and for this we are extremely grateful. The money raised from both the Gift Wrapping station and carolling will help each organisation tremendously.”