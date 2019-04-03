The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is coming to Haddenham Garden Centre

The firm is launching a brand new Edinburgh Woollen Mill at Haddenham Garden Centre store on Stanbridge Road, opening tomorrow, with goody bags for the first 40 customers.

The first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store will also be rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill goods.

Carolyn Lloyd-Ansell, Area Manager for the stores, said: “We’re excited to be expanding our offering in Haddenham to include our much-loved brand.

"When it launches, our new-look store will greatly enhance our offering within the garden centre.

The team have some fun activities planned to mark its grand reopening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collection.”

The store will feature some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought after men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.