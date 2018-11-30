Monsta Pizza's trademark against Monster Energy drinks was short lived - after the energy drinks giant has decided to appeal the decision.

The Wendover based company Monsta Pizza won a landmark legal battle against Monster Energy earlier this year, in a row over branding rights.

Dom from Monsta Pizza explained the situation.

He said: "We won our case decisively in August.

"In October we learned that Monster Energy ha appealed, it appears, simply on the basis that they disagree with the decision.

"The case has been passed to the UK Government Legal Department for review and they have called a second hearing in January the 8th.

"Our problem is that we have run out of funds to fight this and even if we win, we have insufficient funds to meet the companies financial obligations in January.

"So, as suggested by our friends and many of your readers who have been to see us for a pizza or stopped us in the street, we are launching a crowdfunding campaign through Crowd Justice.

"This is our last hope to continue trading and make the business what it can be, including our plan to launch a not for profit arm, running pizzas making and craft workshops for sick and disadvantaged children."

You can help Monsta Pizza win against the bullies at Monster energy, by donating here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/save-the-monsta/

For some background on the legal case, check out the article we did here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/crime/monsta-pizza-triumph-over-monster-energy-in-trademark-row-1-8617951

Monster Energy Drinks are renowned amongst the legal world for doing this and have made many small businesses go under.

They are currently the ‘No.1 Trademark Bully’ topping the list on www.trademarkia.com.

The Bucks Herald says: "don't let the bullies win!"