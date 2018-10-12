Success for Buckinghamshire bid to grow its digital industries

Plans by the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership to host a research and development project to boost creative industries have taken a step forward.

The proposal has been named by the Arts and Humanities Research Council as one of nine successful bids to host the R&D partnership.

Called StoryFutures, the plan seeks to bring together universities, leading creative and technology companies with the region’s small and medium sized businesses to examine ways of harnessing new technologies, smart devices and Artificial Intelligence and to engage audiences in new experiences.

Andrew Smith, chair of Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Realising the enormous potential of the creative industries and digital sectors is vitally important to the Buckinghamshire economy.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support this successful submission and look forward to helping this vibrant creative cluster develop and build on the international reputations of our world leading assets including Pinewood and the National Film and TV School.”

Buckinghamshire and has one of the highest proportions of employment in the creative sector with over 17,200 jobs across 4,430 businesses.