Redrow invests in Aylesbury, with apprenticeship scheme

Redrow Homes South Midlands, has announced eight apprenticeships available to Aylesbury students.

The successful applicants will work across developments including Weston Grove, a new development in Aylesbury offering three, four and five bedroom homes.

The apprenticeships will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills, and will focus on most aspects of house building, including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

The intake follows the success of Redrow Homes South Midlands’ ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2013. The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in their chosen vocation.

John Mann, managing director of Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to apprenticeships, we ensure a number of spaces are made available annually. This gives ambitious students the chance to step straight into a career while they continue to learn. A large proportion choose to stay with Redrow Homes, becoming experts in their field as a result - it’s fantastic to have seen so many success stories over the years.”

The announcement follows the launch of Redrow’s second annual research report, Building better apprenticeships: Delivering skills to drive UK productivity, which has discovered that perceptions of construction as a career pathway have improved year-on-year, with 62% of young people saying they would consider a career in the sector.

This represents a 14% increase on 2017. The report also shows that more young women (24%) are considering a career in construction this year. This represents an 8% increase on 2017 and coincides with a 19% decrease in young people believing that the industry is dominated by men.

Karen Jones, Group HR Director, Redrow, said: “This year’s results illustrate that apprenticeships and careers in construction are being viewed in a more positive light. Efforts by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Apprentices and initiatives such as Go Construct from the CITB can be credited with helping to make these encouraging strides. Apprenticeships are a way of futureproofing the UK workforce, particularly in sectors where there is a skills shortage such as construction so it is pleasing to see that progress is being made.”

Applications for Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme are now open. Students can apply by emailing their CV to jo.rogers@redrow.co.uk. For further information, visithttps://apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies.