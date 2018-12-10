Princes Risborough Based Hypnos owner, Peter Keen, wins lifetime award

Royal warrant holder and award-winning luxury bedmaker, Hypnos, is celebrating after Peter Keen, who owns Hypnos with his family, was awarded the Panaz BCFA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Peter is the chairman of the holding company Keen & Toms, which includes Hypnos Limited & Hypnos Contract Beds Ltd.

This year’s Panaz BCFA Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Tony Attard OBE, CEO of Panaz, to Peter for his significant contribution to the furnishing industry.

In his presentation, Mr Attard applauded Peter Keen’s longstanding influence on the industry, having previously been chair of BCFA, a Master of the Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers and President of the Windsor Royal Warrant Holders Association.

He is also the current chair of the southern region fundraising division for the WCFM and Trustee of the Bucks Community Foundation.

An active participant in the bed industry, Peter has also recently celebrated 50 years with Hypnos. Having secured Hypnos’s first retailer in 1988, he has helped expand its retail and contract divisions into the successful multi-million-pound global brand it is today.

Peter Keen said: “I’m delighted to have received this award from the team at BCFA. I would like to thank my family, the entire team at Hypnos and the many suppliers and clients we’ve worked with over the years, all of whom have shaped Hypnos into the company it is today.

“As a family-run business now into its fifth-generation of family members, Hypnos has grown from strength to strength over the years. In fact, we’ve celebrated some amazing

achievements over the past couple of years alone, from the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, to achieving carbon neutral status for the seventh year running.

"This award has also made me reflect on all the decisions and organisations I’ve been involved with throughout my career and it’s wonderful to have all of that effort recognised.”