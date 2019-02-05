Popular Bucks restaurant doubles its team with expansion for sixth anniversary

A Bucks restaurant has proved so popular it is expanding and doubling its team with a recruitment drive.

The Beech House in Beaconsfield first opened its doors in April 2013, and so successful has it been, that when the opportunity came to enlarge the premises, owners, Oakman Inns, jumped at the chance.

Situated just 100 metres from the Waitrose store in Penn Road and near Beaconsfield Railway Station the bar restaurant attracts people from across Bucks and beyond.

Importantly, it has also provided employment for a team of 30 and the new, enlarged Beech House will deliver 30 more part- and full-time career opportunities for chefs, bar, restaurant, management and kitchen teams.

For Paige Brannen, the General Manager of the Beech House, who has worked at The Beech House since it opened, the expansionwith its new 120-seat restaurant and bigger bar spaces is a challenge to be welcomed. She said: “I started here as a waitress when it first opened in April 2013 while I was reading fashion at University. I began to fall in love with my job and when I finished my degree,Oakman gave me the opportunity to develop my hospitality career. It is a great company to work for – and whilst you’d expect me to say that, the proof is in our long-standing team members and the many awards we’ve won for our outstanding career development and training programmes. I’m really proud of our work here: to be given responsibility for a growing team and a multi-million-pound budget is a real sign of the level playing field the company – and the industry as a whole - provides.”

Paige’s Deputy General Manager, Amelia George, similarly started working as a bar tender at The Beech House when its doors first opened and has progressed through Oakman’s Management Programme. ““The work is not only challenging but fun too. Oakman has taught me a lot – everything from making proper coffee to leadership and business skills. It’s hard work, but if you like people, responsibility and team work, it’s a great place to be.”

The Beech House will be holding two Recruitment Open Days on the 16th and 22nd February at St Michael’s Church Hall in Grenfell Road, HP9 2BP and those interested in developing their career in hospitality or are looking for a change should contact Paige at paigebrannen@oakmaninns.co.uk or visit www.oakmaninnsrecruitment.co.uk.

The enlarged Beech House is being imaginatively designed using a variety of materials such as reclaimed timber, charred larch, steel, ceramic tiles, leather upholstery and pewter. It will have a contemporary, semi-industrial feel, with comfortable booth seating & a variety of loose furniture, providing a warm and welcoming communal style in a flexible space.