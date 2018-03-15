Owner of Aylesbury business YoYoGurt speaks about the ‘heartbreaking’ decision to close her shop next month

The owner of an Aylesbury business has spoken of her sadness after announcing she is to close next month.

Iya Abdulrahman has run YoYoGurt, a frozen yoghurt business from her shop in Market Street since July 2016.

However, with a heavy heart Iya announced on social media late last night (Tuesday) that she was closing down in a month’s time.

Iya told the Herald: “I have had to close because of business rates, my high rental costs and the lack of footfall.

“It was an extremely hard decision but after trying to make it work I decided to cut my losses and walk away.

“It is heartbreaking for me - it is not something I wanted to do but I felt I had no choice.”

Since announcing the news on her Facebook page, Iya has been inundated with supportive and sympathetic messages from customers and fans of the shop.

She said: “I have had a lot of support and love from people and I’m so grateful for that.

“I think the trouble was people didn’t realise how much I relied upon their custom to keep going - they thought I was comfortable because I was there.

“I am very concerned that other small businesses in Aylesbury could go the same way.

“The turnover of shops in the town centre, even in the short time I’ve been here (less than two years) is quite scary.”

Iya said that the shop will close on April 15 and she hopes as many customers will visit before then.

She added: “After my last day we have one week to clear the shop and then that will be it and I will be moving back to London.”