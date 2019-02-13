New venture to help young people in Buckinghamshire navigate Routes into Work

The action has been taken by Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership’s Skills Hub following concerns that some companies are struggling to find the right recruits.

Jackie Campbell, the hub’s skills development manager, said: “We know employers often find recruiting the right people with the right skills a challenge.

“Yet many people looking for work don’t know where to find good opportunities or would appreciate meeting prospective employers first before formally applying.”

In a bid to bridge the gap, the skills hub has created its Routes into Work events for employers to meet prospective recruits.

It starts with Routes Into Construction (Civil Engineering, Digital and Trades) on March 5 from 6pm to 8pm at Bucks New University, High Wycombe, followed by Routes Into Creative Industries (Film, TV and Games) at Pinewood Studios from 6pm to 8pm on March 7 and then Routes Into Work on March 8 from 4pm to 6.30pm at the Gateway, Aylesbury.

Paddy Patterson, the hub’s apprenticeships manager, said: “More businesses are choosing apprenticeships when looking to recruit and train new staff, or wishing to develop existing employees.”