New restaurant at The Exchange in Aylesbury to create 30 jobs

The first restaurant to open at Aylesbury's new Exchange development, the Rococo Lounge, will create 30 new jobs in the town.

It will open its doors to customers for the first time on Wednesday April 3.

Library image of Rococo Lounge staff serving behind the bar

The restaurant is part of The Lounges group, and will be based at 6 The Exchange - serving food and drink all day.

It is placing a focus on attracting families by stocking board games and books that are suitable for all ages, toys for young children and a full kids menu.

The lounge will display a community noticeboard for those wanting to publicise events and has a book swap area that is kept well stocked.

The team at the Rococo Lounge plan to raise funds for local charitable causes, and have selected Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, as the first organisation to benefit.

Fifty pence from every burger and ten pence from every coffee sold during the first month of trading will go to the organisation that supports rough sleepers in the area.

Plans are afoot for the venue to host a regular quiz night on Sundays from 8pm.

Agnes Bridges, operations manager at The Lounges said: “The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.

“We can’t wait to get in and get going at Rococo Lounge and become involved in the community who we hope will love lounging as much as we do.”