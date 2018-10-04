New hub will help power Buckinghamshire’s business growth

An agency spearheading the growth of business in Buckinghamshire has recently created a new support hub.

Buckinghamshire Business First has opened its Business Hub in new offices at Buckinghamshire New University. It is in the West Wing of the University’s High Wycombe Campus.

Philippa Batting, Buckinghamshire Business First managing director, said: “Not only will the new office be a great place for our team to work, the location at the university brings us closer to one of the significant education institutions in the region, one which encourages entrepreneurialism and business development.”

She said the hub is ideal for those who work from home who need a more formal setting to meet clients or hold team meetings, to those passing by who need desk space or to meet someone informally.

Greta Paa-Kerner, head of business engagement at the university, said: “We look forward to sharing not only office space but ideas and further collaboration with Buckinghamshire Business First.”

The hub opens this month and there will be an official launch on November 22.

It is co-sponsored by the Institute of Directors and features a hot-desk area with free Wi-Fi, bookable meeting room with a SMART board and projector, bookable meeting pod with a presentation screen, break-out space and easy access to refreshments on site.