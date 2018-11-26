New era at 111-years-old Buckinghamshire Building Society

There is a new hand on the helm of Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Gerard O’Keeffe has taken up the role of chief executive and says he aims to take the 111-years-old business, based in High Street, Chalfont St Giles, into a new phase of growth.

Mr O’Keeffe has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services, most recently as Head of Allied Irish Banks(GB).

He replaces Andrew Craddock who has joined the Darlington Building Society as chief executive and leaves after four years with the Buckinghamshire.

Mr O’Keefe said he joins the Society, which has more than 10,000 members throughout the UK, at an exciting time as it moves into a new era of growth.

Robin Bailey, chairman, said: “We are delighted to have Gerard O’Keeffe joining us.

“Gerard is joining us at an exciting time for the Society.

Mr Bailey said: “We believe he will bring a new perspective to our business, and with his wealth of experience he and the team will take the Society to the next phase of its growth.

He added: “Andrew has been a remarkable leader, developing the Bucks into a modern, successful and financially secure business and at the same time keeping our mutual ethos of putting our members at the forefront of what we do.”