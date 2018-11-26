Luxury scarves retailer in Alesbury goes hi-tech with cash boost

An enterprising Aylesbury woman has secured vital funding to take her business to a new level.

Finella Devitt has created a full e-commerce presence Firehorse, selling luxury scarves, after being awarded £1,000 from Buckinghamshire Business First’s Growth Programme.

She said: “It was hugely important to me that every element of Firehorse marketing was executed to a very high standard and we could compete with some of the very best brands internationally.

“We could not have achieved this level of quality without the grant.

“Apart from a fantastic brand and online shop, we now also have a brilliant showcase for Firehorse, for both consumers and retail buyers.

“We have been thrilled with the response to the scarves. Since launching in July, sales have been building gradually through the website and we have ordered another batch of stock to fulfil our first Christmas retail season. We have also secured our first independent retailer.”

Jane Dell, growth programme manager at Buckinghamshire Business First, said: “Working with Finella has been inspiring and fulfilling.

“This has been a true example of a business development opportunity that has benefited from a simple Growth Grant, enabling the Firehorse brand and website to come to life.”