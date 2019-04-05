Jobs created as vehicle specialist opens depot in Milton Keynes

A commercial vehicle specialist has just opened a new depot in Buckinghamshire.

Driveline, which specialises in cleaning and refurbishing exhaust systems for HGVs, buses, coaches and plant machinery, has chosen Milton Keynes for its expansion.

The new depot is based in Barton Road, Bletchley, and staff are being recruited.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company has depots in Newcastle, Warrington, Penrith, Grangemouth and Madrid.

Stewart McLean, managing director of Driveline, said: “Our strong customer base has led this latest expansion to Milton Keynes.

“A number of our national clients have bases here so it made perfect sense. Its geographical location was a good fit for our business.”

He added: “Milton Keynes has an historical background in the commercial vehicle sector and that provides a ready-made workforce with the appropriate skills to grow our business there.

“We are now fully operational in Milton Keynes and plan further expansion here during 2019, which is a reflection of the fact that companies are now required to meet more stringent environmental standards for their fleet of vehicles.

“The new depot will also provide a platform for growth across this part of England.”