Hundreds turn out for celebration of business excellence in Buckinghamshire

Hundreds of people turned out for the Buckinghamshire Business Festival to celebrate enterprising excellence across the county.

And organisers say 200 attended the day-long Business Expo in Aylesbury, which was one of the foremost attractions of the festival, which runs until Friday.

Visitors to the Business Expo.

The festival has been organised by Buckinghamshire Business First.

Philippa Batting, managing director of Buckinghamshire Business First, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this festival which brings together an exciting range of events and support for our local businesses.

“Each event will play its part in the success of the festival, which will boost knowledge and skills, encourage new business collaborations, share learning opportunities, highlight innovation and give people fresh ideas to grow their business.”

Among the guests at the Business Expo, held at The Gateway, was Aylesbury MP David Lidington.

David Lidington MP opens the Business Expo.

The Expo conference and workshops featured speakers on the themes of digital, productivity, leading through change, and innovation.