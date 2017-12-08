Director’s delight at award win for ‘unique’ Aylesbury store

A pet retailer based in Aylesbury is celebrating after winning at the Pet Industry Awards.

Unique Pets won the Independent Pet Retailer title at the ceremony at Whittlebury Hall in Northamptonshire on Tuesday November 28.

The company was founded in Winslow in 2011 before moving into larger premises in Aylesbury in 2013.

Director Jenna Hall was very pleased with the victory, given that Unique Pets had gone through a tough process to make the final.

She said: “We had to apply to be nominated and had to write 500 words about ourselves which were sent to a panel.

“They decided if we would be nominated and they did a mystery call and also a mystery shopper came in!”

The awards were oversubscribed this year and judges shortlisted six entrants, as opposed to the usual five, because of the high calibre of the candidates.

The shop had double cause for celebration as it recently celebrated its sixth birthday.

Jenna added: “We were gobsmacked when we found out we had won.

“Apparently we passed with flying colours and it shows that the staff really know their stuff and that customers have confidence in us.”

The retailer is based in Winslow High Street and the Aylesbury Business Centre in Chamberlain Road, and offers pet supplies and pet advice.

Among the services offered at their larger space in Aylesbury are pet grooming and pet photography.

Jenna added: “We would like to thank our amazing customers and the overwhelming support we have had on our Facebook page.”

To find out more about the store visit their website at www.uniquepets.mobi.