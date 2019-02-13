Deadline nears for Buckinghamshire firms to get EU funding

Companies in Buckinghamshire are being urged to take advantage of European Union funding ahead of Brexit.

The appeal comes from consultancy firm Blackmores, of Letchworth, which says cash is available to help companies with fewer than 250 employees that design, develop, produce or install goods.

The funding can help firms achieve a variety of quality standards to support business growth.

Blackmores, along with the Manufacturing Growth Programme, based in Leicestershire, are hosting a workshop to provide more details about the funding opportunities.

A spokesman for Blackmores said: “With Brexit on the horizon it is uncertain whether funding will be available after the funding deadline of March 31, 2019.”

The free event will highlight how to apply for the funding and how it can be used. All funded projects need to be completed by the end of the 2019.

The workshop will cover how to scale up a business through optimising and systemising business processes and achieving certification to ISO standards, such as quality standard ISO 9001 or health and safety standard ISO 45001.

The workshop will be held at Victoria House, in Avebury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, on February 26 from 8.30am to 10.30am.