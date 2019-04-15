Celebrations as engineers secure prestigious contract

An engineering company in Little Chalfont is celebrating after securing a prestigious contract.

Peacock Engineering, in Bell Lane, has been selected to provide specialist services for energy gaint National Grid’s GrainLNG terminal.

It will provide a mobile solution, called Fingertip, that will enhance the planning and recording of on-site maintenance inspections and site procedures at the liquefied natural gas terminal on the Isle of Grain, in London.

Mike Knapp, commercial and marketing director at Peacock’s, said: “As GrainLNG is of strategic national importance to the UK’s energy infrastructure and security of supply, we are delighted to have been appointed to implement our own mobile Fingertip.

“This paperless, mobile solution will be utilised by GrainLNG inspectors often working within hazardous and volatile environments.

“The Terminal is committed to meeting regulatory and compliance regulations, and we at Peacock are proud to be part of this process.”

Mark Mckenzie, maintenance manager at National Grid, said: “By implementing an intuitive mobile solution like Fingertip and integrating it with our asset management system, it will make our onsite processes more efficient, through the ability to report failures, create service requests and take labour transaction recordings on site.”

