Bucks Business Expo forecast to be a record-breaker

A record-breaking number of visitors are expected to attend the Bucks Business Expo.

Organisers say that exhibition stands are being quickly snapped up and visitor numbers will be greater than ever.

The Expo takes place are at the Holiday Inn, in London Road, Newport Pagnell, on February 26 from 10am to 3pm.

It is supported by the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and is free to attend.

Organiser Sheila Smith said: “For the business community in Buckinghamshire, and beyond, it is a fantastic opportunity in one working day to generate leads, make new contacts, sell, buy, meet suppliers, network and more.

“We work to make these events as lively, busy, interactive, informative and useful as they possibly can be for exhibitors and visitors.

“Our Expos have firmly established themselves as popular fixtures in the local business diary in four counties now, footfall increases year on year, and the feedback from exhibitors and visitors has been extremely encouraging.

She added: “Exhibiting is a real showcase opportunity for any business.”

To exhibit at the Bucks Expo, and for more information, contact Sheila Smith on 07809 635181, email hello@eventssmith.co.uk