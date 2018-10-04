Buckinghamshire Skills Show has tips on working in space

Advice on the skills and training needed to work in a variety of industries from space to music can be found at this year’s Bucks Skills Show.

The event takes place on October 13 at The Gateway in Aylesbury from 9.30am to 3pm.

It is the area’s largest interactive careers fair and is sponsored by Bosch and features high-profile exhibitors such as Jaguar Land Rover, the NHS, Pinewood Studios, General Electric and McAfee.

Event organiser Jackie Campbell, of Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “Our mission is to open young people’s eyes to new opportunities and motivate them to achieve the best results possible at school by developing life goals early on.

“We’re expecting tickets to all go, so parents and students should sign up for free passes as soon as possible.”

Industry sectors represented include creative film, engineering, technology and manufacturing, life sciences, health and social care, business, retail, hospitality and leisure, space, civil engineering and construction and public services.

Engineer Stephanie Alexander from Bosch will be among the speakers and will highlight potential careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Search Bucks Skills Show 2018 on Eventbrite.co.uk to book free tickets.