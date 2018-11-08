Buckinghamshire’s enterprise partnership is praised as one of best in the country

The region’s enterprise partnership has been heralded as one of the best performing in the country.

The Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP) has been ranked as the second highest performing LEP in England.

According to the Good Growth for Cities 2018 index, BTVLEP had seen the second largest increase in its score and emerged second in the overall LEP index.

The index measures the performance of 42 of the UK’s largest cities, England’s Local Enterprise Partnerships and the nine Combined Authorities, against indicators such as employment, health, income and skills.

Richard Harrington, the BTVLEP’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted at our placing in the index.

“Being located at the heart of the Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge growth corridor we recognise that the strength in this region comes from collaboration across city, town and rural areas.

Mr Harrington added: “The continued prominence of these great cities at the upper levels of the good growth ranking is excellent news but the wider economic potential of the region will only be harvested if connections around new infrastructure and shared knowledge are grasped.”