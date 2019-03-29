Buckinghamshire bedmaker to the Royal Family sees exports soar

The official bedmaker to the Royal Family has seen its overseas sales soar.

Buckinghamshire-based Hypnos says exports rose by 200 per cent last year as it moved into new markets,

The 100-year-old firm says its success outside the UK was a key factor in driving up its revenues.

Hypnos, of Princes Risborough, is part of Keen and Toms Holdings, and is also a Royal Warrant holder, supplying beds and advice on sleep and wellbeing to members of the Royal Family.

Stephen Ward, Hypnos Group managing director, said: “This is another pleasing set of results with the figures showing we remain on track with our five year business plan.

“Our bed businesses continue to generate strong revenue growth by delivering great service and aspirational products, and by expanding into new markets, in the UK and overseas.”

The Hypnos performance has made a significant contribution to the Keen and Toms Holdings’ turnover of £67 million in the year ending June 30 last year - up about five per cent on the previous year.

Mr Ward said: “We expect to launch products that deliver new levels of bed comfort, style and functionality. We’ve got much to look forward to in 2019, as we continue on our journey to be the world’s most sustainable and aspirational sleep brand.”