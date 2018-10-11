Aylesbury woman looks to sparkle as she makes her dream come true

An enterprising Aylesbury woman has made her dream of being her own boss come true.

Kerry Corney (42) has taken hold of the reins at oven cleaning business Ovenu Aylesbuy.

She takes over from Liam Flynn, who ran the franchise for 12 years before retiring.

She said: “I always knew this was the kind of business I wanted to get involved with.

“It allows me to manage my own schedule and improve my work-life balance, which is exactly what I have been looking for.”

She now has plans to grow the business over the year into a multi-van operation with sub-contractors.

She said: “My experience lies in office management and building relationships with customers, which will be a massive help as I look to grow the company and my existing client base.

“Aylesbury is a very big area and there is plenty of scope for growth and I am definitely aiming to go down the sub-contractor route within a year and get a number of vans on the road.

“I am excited by the challenges of self-employment and can’t wait to get started.”

Ovenu is a franchise network made up of more than 100 businesses.

Rik Hellewell, founder of Ovenu, said: “Kerry is a perfect fit for Ovenu and an ideal act to follow Liam’s years of hard work and dedication serving Aylesbury.”