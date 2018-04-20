Aylesbury’s amazing Independent Businesses

So we’ve all seen the high street is currently on a bit of a downer.

It seems like every other day that the big high street retailers are on the brink.

On the back of Toys R Us and Maplin plunging into administration in February putting thousands of jobs at risk, New Look has announced that it was shutting 60 stores and cutting almost 1,000 jobs, while investors and shoppers are also fretting for the future of chains like Moss Bros, Carpetright and Mothercare.

Even in Aylesbury, we have unfortunatley lost Yo Yoghurt recently - which you can read about here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/business/owner-of-aylesbury-business-yoyogurt-speaks-about-the-heartbreaking-decision-to-close-her-shop-next-month-1-8417500



So we thought it would be a good time to celebrate the amazing independant businesses in the High Street.

In some respects, we are blessed with the variations of shops that our on our streets.

But quite frankly, we’d like to see more independent retailers and less betting shops.

Whether you’re picking up some jazzy threads in Rocky and Kook....

Or finally deciding to live out your dreams and learn the Banjo from Aylesbury Music..

Or perhaps nipping into The Works for some of thier amazing ice cream.

We think you should always consider shopping at our fantastic independents.

Hopefully this will encourage more.

