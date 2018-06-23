Aylesbury McDonald’s restaurant to create 153 new jobs

The McDonald’s restaurant on Aylesbury Drive Thru on Bicester Road has finished its refurbishment and is now open again to the public.

McDonald’s says it has undergone a ‘digital transformation’ creating 153 new jobs for the area.

A statement from McDonald’s said: “With innovations led by improving the customer experience, these major digital changes aim to benefit everyone.

“The digitalisation of the restaurants has also made table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this.”

The restaurant was officially re-opened on June 14 by Aylesbury mayor Cllr Mark Willis.

Franchisee Don Gordon, who employs 250 staff across the Aylesbury area said: “I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store.

“McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it.”

More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants across the country have been transformed in the past three years and by the end of 2018, all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK will offer customers an enhanced experience.

Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets, and mobile phone charging points.