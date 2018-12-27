Aylesbury food manufacturer creates extra jobs with £1 million expansion

Chiltern Foods Limited, one of the UK's leading fresh food product manufacturers, opened a new £1 million production facility in Aylesbury on 14 December.

The company, which specialises in supplying fresh salads, breakfast foods and sandwich fillings for both the retail and food service sectors, will initially be increasing its workforce by approximately 30%, but this is expected to rise even further.

The new site on Brunel Road was opened by Aylesbury MP David Lidington CBE. He said:

“Aylesbury’s central location makes us an ideal choice for business. So, I am delighted that Chiltern Foods has decided to continue to invest in its future with us and I particularly welcome the news about local jobs. This is good news for Aylesbury and I wish them every success for the future.”

Chiltern Foods, who recently changed their name from Chiltern Salads, have been in Aylesbury since 1991. The new expansion increases their production size to 20,000 square feet and enables them to keep up with growing demand.

Christoph Haschka, CEO of The Food Solutions Group of which Chiltern Foods are a part of, said:

“I’m delighted that we have the opportunity to grow our site and with it employ more local people into the Chiltern Foods team. Our people are as talented as they are loyal, and their knowledge and expertise has been a key part of our success over the last three decades. We’re thrilled that every single employee will be migrating to the new site.”

General Manager, Paul George, confirmed to this paper that they currently employ 20 people in Aylesbury and will be looking to take on at least six or seven additional members of staff early in the new year.