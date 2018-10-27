Bucks WI hold fashion show to support regional retailers

The Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes held a fashion show at the Gateway in Aylesbury this week to support retailers based across the region.

The show, which takes place every two years, is designed to support retailers across the region.

Emphasis during the evening was on having fun and members of the Bucks WI’s board of trustees played the parts of ‘models’ strutting their stuff and showcasing various ladies fashion and accessories.

The clothes were supplied by companies including ‘The Field Mouse’ based in Princes Risborough, ‘Beautifully Different’ based in Winslow and Brackley, and ‘Roman Originals’ based in Aylesbury.

As well as the fashion show there were varous side stalls available to browse including the BFWI shop which sells craft items plus plastic free goods in support of the WI’s “End Plastic Soup” campaign.

Sellers of ladies accessories, hand-made greetings cards, knitted mittens and scarves, ​leather goods, and children’s adventure books were in attendance to promote their produce.

The evening proved popular with Bucks WI members to the extent that it was oversubscribed and the attendees had to be selected via a ballot process.