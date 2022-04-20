Bucks village road closed after police discover wartime bomb

Thames Valley Police (TVP) stopped the public from going down Moorhall Road bordering Denham after a World War Two device was apparently discovered yesterday (19 April).

Locals reported being turned away by police at the scene from around 1pm.

The investigation was handed over to Met Police, TVP said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed yesterday afternoon

A controlled explosion was carried out on the “suspected shell”.

Local road closures have since been lifted by the police following the explosion.

“It was blocked by police at 1.30pm when I tried to go down there,” said local, Angela Fisher.

“I went to work that way at about 10.30am and it was fine. Came back for lunch at 1.30pm and police wouldn’t allow anyone through. Noticed an ambulance going in that direction too.”

“I was turned around by the police on Moorhall Road,” said Kirsty Nevin.

“I asked what was going on, they just said a World War Two bomb had been found and no one can go down.”

“Thames Valley Police attended Moorhall Road yesterday at around 1pm in response to a report of a suspect package, believed to be a World War Two device,” a TVP spokesman said.

“A controlled explosion has been carried out on an item of WW2 ordinance,” said the Met.