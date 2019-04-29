Bucks Trade Council to share benefits of being in a union

The Bucks Trade Council will be holding a stall in Kingsbury Square on Saturday May 4 to share the benefits of being in a union, and are offering a chance to meet reps and discuss what it means to be part of a union.

Steve Bell, head of the Bucks Trade Council said: "Trade union reps will be at Kingsbury Square looking to meet an engage with workers who are interested in joining a trade union.

"Anybody can join, including chief executives, a few of which who are currently members with us. We represent all races and peoples. We're all about defending workers rights and looking to resolve issues of inequality in the workplace.

"We want to bring together working people, and will work with them co-operatively in supporting other colleagues, giving them the support they need.

Talking about the advantages of being in a union, Steve referenced Unison's victory in securing equal pay for female workers in Glasgow, in a 12-year equal pay battle with Glasgow city council

Thousands of female council workers to received payouts that could total more than £500m

Steve continued: "however, this victory wasn't about driving down men's pay - it was about bringing women's pay up to what they deserve."

Looking to the future, in the first week on June Bucks Trade Council will be campaigning for a Thames Valley Living Allowance for workers in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Steve added: "We are campaigning for an allowance for Bucks Workers, in recognition of the high cost of living in the Thames Valley. A lot of people who work in London benefit from a London allowance, but some commuters don't get this benefit. So this is our next big project. It's in employers interest to consider this proposal as it would be a vital aid in the recruitment and retention of their staff.

"We've already for a number of chief executives on board, including Neil Macdonald, chief exec of Buckinghamshire Healthcare."

The trade union reps will be in Kingsbury Square from 12 - 2 on Saturday May 4.