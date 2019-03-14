Bucks residents urged to learn how to spot the signs of child abuse

Two Bucks organisations are encouraging people to learn how to spot the signs of child abuse as part of National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day.

Taking place on Monday March 18, CSE awareness day aims to help people learn how to spot the signs and keep children safe.

Bucks County Council and the Bucks Safeguarding Children Board are calling for people to make sure that they can not only spot the signs of abuse, but know where to turn if they think they need to say something.

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a form of abuse that involves the manipulation and/or coercion of children under the age of 18 into sexual activity.

This year people can 'wear red' to show their support on March 18 and help spread the word.

You can support the national campaign by taking to social media and writing a pledge on your hand using the hastags #HelpingHands and #CSEDay19.

Speaking about the gravity and importance of educating others on the issues, Fran Gosling-Thomas, chair of Buckinghamshire's Safeguarding Children Board said: “Grooming and sexual exploitation can happen to any child or young person, both in real life and online.

“It is vital we recognise the warning signs.

“The safeguarding of children and young people in Bucks is everyone’s responsibility, so please stay alert to the signs of child sexual exploitation.”

Warren Whyte, cabinet member for children’s services at Bucks County Council said: “If you see something that doesn't seem right, please don't assume someone else will report it.

“It could be nothing - but it may also save a child from becoming a victim.”

If you would like to find out more you can visit the Bucks Safeguarding Children's Board website at https://www.bucks-lscb.org.uk/parents-carers/child-exploitation