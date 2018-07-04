Bucks naturist group say membership enquiries have gone through the roof amid heatwave

A naturist group based in Buckinghamshire have said that membership enquiries have gone through the roof amid the current spell of hot weather.

Members of Diogenes Sun Club, a naturist group based near Chalfont St Peter are flocking to their six acre site to make the most of the current hot spell.

The group say that membership enquiries have gone through the roof, as people look for ways to relax and cool down.

Club spokesman Andy Cross says: “Naturism is the most liberating and relaxing way of life there is, and the current wonderful weather really shows the wisdom of ditching sweaty clothes and clingy swimming costumes.

“Naturism is simply perfect in this weather, and is also great for physical and mental health and wellbeing, as well as body confidence.

“Social nudity may seem scary, but it’s no big deal, and once people try it, they are soon at ease.”

Established in 1932, Diogenes has been a long established part of the community, having moved to their site in the sixties.

The 250 members can enjoy naturism all year round as the club is one of only a few to have an indoor pool, as well as an award-winning outdoor pool, and the big country house owned by the club is a great social hub for members, who are drawn from miles around.

With sports facilities including tennis along with a sauna, a new running trail, and landscaped grounds, Diogenes members can be as active or as relaxed as they please.

Over the weekend of July 14 and 15, the club is hosting its annual music and wellbeing event, known as ‘Jump Into Your Skin’.

Andy said: “This is our flagship weekend, with activities including art, yoga, Reiki and Tai-Chi, as well as a fabulous live band on Saturday evening. “The current weather is a real boon to us as it means we can enjoy the sun, as well as have a great time.”

The club offers free trial visits through its website at www.diogenessunclub.co.uk