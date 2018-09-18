Bucks landmark Dinton Folly to feature in first episode of new series of Grand Designs

Dinton Castle, also known as the Dinton Folly, is the subject of the first episode of a new series of Grand Designs which airs on Channel Four tomorrow night (Wednesday).

The series presented by Kevin McCloud follows ambitious self-building projects across Britain and for the first edition of the 18th series the focus will be on one of Aylesbury Vale's most recognisable buildings - Dinton Castle.

Jaime and Mimi outside the folly with their sons George and Lucas - photo by Andrew Crowley

The folly is currently owned by Jaime and Mimi Fernandez, who moved into the building in February 2018, two years after buying the property for £100,000.

The couple met in Madrid, Spain, and moved to England in 2014.

They previously lived in a four bedroom house in the East Midlands which they converted from a baptist hall into a property.

Jaime, who is an architect, and Mimi, then took on another ambitious challenge, converting the Grade II listed building just outside the main village of Dinton into a home for them and their two children, George, aged three and Lucas, aged one.

They decided they wanted a record of the process and applied to be featured on Grand Designs.

The show airs tomorrow night however Jaime has not been given any previews of what the programme is likely to feature.

He said: "We have not seen it or been given any idea what to expect.

"I am sure they will try and focus on the dramatic elements of the process and I will be watching wondering how much drama they will create."

Mimi, 35, became aware of the building as she drove past it on commutes from Long Crendon to Luton airport, where they would go to fly to work in Spain as a teacher.

Jaime said: "Just before Christmas in 2014, she took me and the in-laws to see it.

"I fell in love with the building straight away.

"It was not for sale at the time but we got hold of the owners and when it was up for sale made an offer and purchased it for £100,000."

The couple finally moved in earlier this year and Jaime said: "We have settled in really well.

"The children love the space outside to play and run around.

"Dinton is a very nice area but we haven't had the chance to get really involved with the community."

Jaime added that having the film crew in was 'at times, a stressful experience'.

Jaime and Mimi, will be watching on at 9pm tomorrow night (Wednesday) along with millions of others as the programme airs on Channel Four.