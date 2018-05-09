Bucks Housebuilder raises more than £250,000 for Royal Voluntary Service charity

McCarthy and Stone’s team in Buckinghamshire has helped to raise more than quarter of a million pounds for Royal Voluntary Service, as part of the celebrations for the retirement housebuilder’s 40th anniversary.

In 2017, McCarthy and Stone, announced it would be celebrating 40 successful years since opening its first development by partnering with Royal Voluntary Service – one of the largest voluntary organisations in the UK.

Staff and employees of McCarthy and Stone’s North London region, which includes age-exclusive retirement developments in Buckinghamshire, such as Ridgeway Place in Wendover, made a significant contribution to the overall fundraising total, with activities such as a 100km cycle ride across the region, raising an incredible £13,000.

Over the course of seven and a half hours, the team of cyclists stopped off at McCarthy and Stone developments in Biggleswade, Letchworth, Stevenage and Knebworth before returning to Hatfield, where homeowners, colleagues and family provided enthusiastic support.

Throughout its milestone year, McCarthy and Stone employees and homeowners took part in a host of events and activities to raise funds for the older person’s charity. An initial target of £130,000 was triumphantly smashed, and a cheque for £269,000 was recently handed over to the charity’s ambassador, and much loved dancer and choreographer, Wayne Sleep OBE.

David Bridges, Group Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “When it came to commemorating 40 years of enriching lives, it seemed fitting for McCarthy and Stone to show its support for Royal Voluntary Service. Through its network of committed volunteers, the charity makes a real difference to the lives of older people, helping them to stay active and independent for longer; and its fantastic work is therefore very closely aligned to our own aims and company ethos.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who got behind our fundraising efforts; and the support shown by the team in Buckinghamshire who helped us to more-than-double our fundraising target. Throughout the year, there were some quite phenomenal fundraising feats from our teams of dedicated employees across the UK. From running the Berlin Marathon and tackling the Three Peaks Challenge to a gruelling Dragon Boat Race and epic cycle rides, so many people pushed themselves to their limits to boost the funds raised for Royal Voluntary Service.”

David continued: “It has been a truly remarkable year in the history of McCarthy and Stone, and we are very proud to be presenting Royal Voluntary Service with a cheque for such a considerable sum.”

McCarthy and Stone kick-started its 40th anniversary celebrations by pledging its support for Royal Voluntary Service’s GrandFest event – a national festival which celebrates talented older people and the diverse skills they can pass on through the generations.

Catherine Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer for Royal Voluntary Service, said: “This is a phenomenal fundraising achievement. McCarthy and Stone’s wonderful employees and homeowners have gone to great lengths and worked very hard this past year to raise £269,000 for us. We would like to say a sincere thank you to them all. The funds raised will make a real difference to thousands of lives, helping to support the services we deliver in hospital, at home and in the community.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with McCarthy and Stone this past year and are very grateful to have been its charity of the year for the 40th anniversary. We possess many shared values and McCarthy and Stone constantly strives to enrich the lives of the people it works with, just as our volunteers do. We look forward to continuing our work with McCarthy and Stone as Royal Voluntary Service celebrates its own milestone – 80 years of inspiring and enabling people to give the gift of voluntary service to help others.”

Royal Voluntary Service ambassador, Wayne Sleep OBE, added: “I’m a firm believer in staying active as you grow older - I certainly have no intention of stopping or slowing down - so I fully support Royal Voluntary Service’ focus on helping older people participate and get the best out of life. It is wonderful to see how McCarthy and Stone shares this ethos, and the difference that can be made when everyone comes together for such a worthwhile and heartfelt cause."

