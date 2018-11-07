Bucks Herald reporter visits Haydon Abbey School

Bucks Herald reporter Neil Shefferd visited Haydon Abbey School in Aylesbury last week to help pupils in Year Five with their ongoing work on news writing.

Neil spent time with two classes of nine and ten year olds talking about his work at the newspaper and helping the pupils with their work on understanding the key elements of a news story.

Neil Shefferd working with Year Five pupils

The pupils had recently been learning about the five Ws of news writing - who, what, where, when, why and they were able to put their skills into practice as Neil brought old copies of the Bucks Herald for them to look at.

Neil said of the visit: " Both classes were very well behaved, asked lots of questions and engaged with the activities.

"It was a pleasure to spend time with them and help them with their news writing unit."