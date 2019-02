Bucks Herald reporter Neil Shefferd visited St Edward’s Catholic Junior School in Aylesbury last week.

Neil spoke to Year Four pupils about his work at the paper and answered their questions about the world of journalism.

He then helped them with an activity as they looked through old newspapers and identified the five Ws of a news story - who, what, where, when, why.

The visit was organised to coincide with pupils unit of work related to writing about the weather.