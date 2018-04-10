Bucks Healthcare Trust chairwoman scoops award

Trust chair Hattie Llewelyn-Davies has won at the 2018 Non-executive Director Awards in the Not-for-Profit/Public Service Organisation category.

Hattie Llewelyn-Davies has been chair of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust since March 2014.

During this time, she has worked closely with the board and overseen rapid improvements to quality of care, patient experience and staff engagement - moving the organisation away from special measures to being named as one of the eight vanguard Integrated Care Systems (ICS) nationally.

According to the award organisers the nominee in the not-for profit/public sector category “must have made significant contribution to the organisation’s strategy, impacted on the financial success of the company, demonstrated high ethical standards and shown good corporate governance.”

The awards recognise the achievements of Non-Executive Directors within the Business and Not-For-Profit/Public Sector communities.