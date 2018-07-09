Bucks Freemasons man the BBQ at Haddenham Lodge and Beerfest 2018

On Saturday July 7th the members of Haddenham Lodge of Freemasons once again played their part in the local community, when they were in full cooking mode on the barbecue at the annual Haddenham Beerfest.

As well as the usual enormous selection of ales, lagers and ciders there was a Pimms tent, a wine tent, and a non-alcoholic bar for the designated drivers.

Thousands descended to see the England Vs Sweden match

The kids were not forgotten either, with activities and soft drinks to keep them occupied through the afternoon.

Perhaps the best attraction (for many) this year was the 6m by 4m Big Screen erected at the back of Haddenham Middle School for the football fans to watch the World Cup match between England and Sweden.

Hailed as perhaps the largest single day Beerfest in the country, more than 3,500 visitors came through the doors. Gazebos were erected, rugs laid down and canvas seats set up, as the sun shone brightly as it has so often in recent years.

This was all backed up by a live stage, featuring local bands, a full food court area, including a fish and chips van, fresh pizzas, much needed ice cream and, of course, the famous Haddenham Lodge barbecue, to help feed everyone.

For more than a decade Haddenham Lodge has manned and operated the barbecue. During the afternoon 600 burgers and sausages were cooked and served to the hungry of Haddenham. This raised more than £1,500 for local charities and good causes.

Martyn Broughton from the Festival Committee said: “The Freemasons are part of the institution that is the Haddenham Beerfest and produce their high quality burgers and sausages, whatever the weather. Every penny that they make from their barbecue goes to local charities and we are extremely grateful for their continued support.”

Lloyd Davies, who is the Barbecue coordinator and a member of Haddenham Lodge, said: “The Haddenham Beerfest is becoming quite a famous local institution and we in the local lodge are extremely proud of our involvement in helping to make it such a popular day in the village calendar.”

More information about Bucks Freemasons can be found at: www.buckspgl.org