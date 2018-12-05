Bucks EU workforce higher than at the time of the 2016 referendum

Bucks’ EU workforce is “slightly higher” than it was at the time of the 2016 referendum according to a council report – which lays out the next steps towards preparing Bucks for Brexit.

Bucks County Council’s cabinet will meet on Monday December 10 to discuss Brexit preparation plans – with EU nationals who are working in social care high up on the agenda.

The new EU settlement scheme- which is currently being phased in until March 2019 – will provide European nationals with the same rights and access to services following Brexit.

It has so far been trialled across NHS trusts and higher education institutions, however the scheme is now open to EU citizens working in the health and social care sector.

The county council has pledged to work with social care providers to encourage EU nationals working in the sector to apply to the scheme.

BCC’s ‘Brexit preparedness’ report states: “Buckinghamshire County Council will continue to work with partners to proactively prepare for Brexit, mitigating risks and harnessing opportunities to deliver the best possible outcome for our residents.

“We welcome engagement from government departments, national and regional organisations, other local authorities, businesses and residents, as we prepare to help deliver Brexit in Buckinghamshire.”

The report adds Bucks EU workforce is “slightly higher” than it was at the time of the 2016 referendum, and the county’s labour market “remains stable”.

However there is an “ongoing need” for skilled workers, and the report states if the UK’s immigration report becomes more restricted then investment will have to be made in training skilled staff in the county.

The second Bucks Brexit Summit will be held together with Bucks Business First in March next year to provide information on exports, supply chains and workforce to the public and voluntary sectors, and businesses.