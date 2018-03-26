Bucks drugs network busted by cops

Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), six men were last week (22/3) sentenced to a total of 50 years imprisonment.

Following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), six men were last week (22/3) sentenced to a total of 48 years and 11 months imprisonment for running a drugs network out of Wycombe.

The sentences were delivered at Aylesbury Crown Court as follows:

* Anthony Anderson, aged 30, of Spring Gardens Road, High Wycombe was found guilty by unanimous verdict on 21 February 2018 of one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, cocaine and sentenced to 13 years and 9 months imprisonment;

* Oliver Thomas, aged 42, of Brambleside, High Wycombe was found guilty by unanimous verdict on 21 February 2018 of one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, cocaine and one count of fraud by false representation; he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of class B drugs, cannabis, and sentenced to nine years and six months imprisonment;

* Akash Patel, aged 27, of Perrin Road, Wembley was found guilty by unanimous verdict on 21 February 2018 of one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, cocaine; pleaded guilty to one count of possession of class A drugs, cocaine and two counts of possession of class B drugs, cannabis, and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment;

* Timothy Phelps, aged 40, of Knights Close, Eaton Bray, Bedfordshire was found guilty by majority verdict on 21 February 2018 of one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, cocaine, and was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment

* Harrison Green, aged 24, of Green Street, High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, cocaine; one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, cannabis; two counts of possession of class B drugs, amphetamine and cannabis and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment;

* Elliot Branson, aged 25, of Eaton Avenue, High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, cannabis and was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment.

In what was a significantly large operation between Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), a number of warrants were carried out on the morning of 19 July 2017 aimed at tackling drug dealing.

Over 250 officers from TVP and SEROCU were involved in the warrants and as a result £45,000 in cash and 3kg of cocaine were seized together with quantities of cannabis, cannabis resin, ecstasy & amphetamine.

DCI Simon Steel, Head of Investigations at SEROCU said: "This has been a detailed investigation, which has involved joint working between Thames Valley Police and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

"The sentences today send out a clear message to anyone involved in such criminality that we will ensure we utiliseour capabilities so that those that cause serious harm to our communities are held to account and brought to justice.

"Five men were sentenced last year who were involved in the street level crime associated with drug dealing, but we knew there were bigger players who were supplying the drugs.

"It was clear from our investigation the men sentenced today were well organised criminals and bringing untold misery to the streets of Wycombe and beyond. They got so confident they thought they were untouchable that they conducted their drug deals in plain sight.

"Working together with Thames Valley Police as part of their STRONGHOLD campaign, which aims to use partnership to tackle serious and organised crime, we have been able to stop this group at all levels from operating.

"We need the support of the community as the information they provide about criminal activity in their neighbourhoods is vital and assists us to build up a picture of criminal activity and then act on it.

"I would ask that they keep reporting by either calling Thames Valley Police on 101 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. We will continue to work with and support those forces within the South East Region to target those involved in serious organised criminality."

At court, during a six week trial, Anthony Anderson was shown as being the head of the crime group, which was involved in the wholesale supply of high purity class A drugs, cocaine and money laundering in the High Wycombe area with links to Wembley in London.

The criminal group had well established themselves within the Buckinghamshire area and were often linked to violence around the trade of drugs in the area.

Two other individuals were sentenced as part of the same hearing to the following:

* Connor Simmons, aged 22, of Herbert Road, High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and was sentenced to one year and one month imprisonment;

* Imran Khan, aged 33, of Colborne Road, High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of possession of class A drugs, MDMA and was given a £200 fine.