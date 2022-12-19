Bucks dog rescued from the meat trade in China is star of charity's 2023 calendar

A little dog saved from the horrors of the meat trade is the star of a charity's 2023 Christmas calendar, after being cared for in Bucks.

Eight year-old Alice, was found cowering under a meat market stall at the notorious Chinese dog meat festival, after suffering a horrific beating.

Volunteers from the NoToDogMeat charity were able to transport her to safety, and she received extensive medical care for horrific damage to her face and lower back.

Alice is currently being cared for in Buckinghamshire. To buy the NoToDogMeat calendar go to www.notodogmeat.com

The beautiful pup, who is thought to be a corgi-cross, is now the Queen of the charity's efforts to sell as many 2023 calendars as possible, and help more dogs in need.

Following her ordeal she was transported to a loving home in London, and now regularly dines on roast beef as well as receiving ongoing care for an eye injury she sustained during the trauma.

The precious pup is currently being cared for in Bucks while her owner is on holiday, and local photographer Katy Lowe of Firebird Photography, gave her a special photo shoot, to help give the calendar and the charity a boost.

Julia de Cadenet, who founded the NoToDogMeat NGO in 2009, said: "Alice's story is inspirational but sadly not unique.

"She is such a happy loving dog, and was clearly somebody's pet before being taken to the meat market.

"Thank you so much to Katy and Firebird Photography for capturing Alice at her cheeky best.

"We work hard every day so that dogs like Alice can get a second chance at life, and we hope that people will show their support this Christmas by buying our calendar."

To buy the calendar, which is priced at £12.99 including postage, go to the website.

NoToDogMeat is a pioneering movement that opposes the cruel slaughter of all animals for food, fur and ‘traditional’ medicine.