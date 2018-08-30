Bucks County Museum to host open air cinema screening of The Princess Bride

Bucks County Museum is holding a night of cult cinema on the big screen in its beautiful walled garden next month.

Once the sun sets, Venture Cinema, working with the museum trust, will screen The Princess Bride - the 80s romantic comedy fantasy adventure featuring a host of imaginative characters and quotable lines.

The film is a fantasy tale about a beautiful young woman and her heroic true love who must find her after a long separation.

They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited and save the day.

This screening follows the increasingly popular open air cinema events that are being held throughout the county this summer.

Doors will open at 6.30pm allowing guests to enjoy food and drink before the film screening at 8pm.

There will be pizza from Wood Fired Wonders and Mexican food from Ruby’s Street Food.

The evening will end with treats from from Lola, the vintage ice cream van.

A bar selling beers, wine and prosecco will also be available.

The event will be held on Saturday September 15 and you can book tickets online at www.buckscountymuseum.org