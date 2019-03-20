Bucks County Museum hosting wedding fair

A wedding fair is taking place at Bucks County Museum on Saturday March 30.

The fair takes place between 11am and 3pm and will give couples the opportunity to see its unique spaces - the georgian room, the hall and the walled garden all set up for a ceremony and reception.

The museum’s wedding planner will be on hand to discuss every detail of a couple’s special day.

More than fifteen of the museum’s wedding suppliers will be showcasing their services including photography, car and prop hire, stationery, lighting, sound, flowers and marquees.

Couples will also be given drinks, plus other refreshments including pizzas, canapes, ice-creams and doughnuts will be available.

Entry is free and you can just turn up on the day but couples who pre-register their attendance will receive a free goody bag full of special offers, discounts and treats.

To pre-register email ceremonies@buckscountymuseum.org or call 01296 331441.