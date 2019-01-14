Bucks County Museum hope £200,000 grant will help transform historic exhibition

The Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury is due to receive a £200,000 investment which it hopes will enable old permanent displays to be renovated.

The museum's Touch of Bucks exhibition displays, which cover the history of the county in a fun way, has been in place for 25 years and it is believed the investment will be spent on bringing this display up to date.

Museum director Sue Shave said: “This funding and project will be transformational for Bucks County Museum and will provide an amazing new immersive visitor experience, which engages our communities with star objects from our collection.

"It is also a chance to introduce objects and stories from many of the different communities that are under-represented in Bucks.

"We are extremely grateful to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Wolfson Foundation for making this possible.”

Mrs Shave added the Touch of Bucks exhibition is in need of a fresh design and new exhibits.

The museum team hope to use the potential grant to introduce many exciting new objects from the museum collection and to highlight the amazing stories about Bucks people and landscapes in the new displays.

The Minister for arts, heritage and tourism Michael Ellis said: “Our museums and galleries are among the best in the world and we are rightly proud of these institutions.

"The DCMS and Wolfson Foundation demonstrates how the government and philanthropic organisations can work together to boost our museum sector."

The grant came from the Wolfson Foundation, an independent charity, established in 1955 by Sir Isaac Wolfson and his family, and supports facilities from the worlds of science, arts and humanities.

The amount was then match funded by the Government's digital, culture, media and sports department.

This is the thirteenth round of a joint fund which DCMS have run in partnership with the Wolfson Foundation, increasing capital funding for museums and galleries across England.

To find out more details about what's new at the Bucks County Museum visit https://www.buckscountymuseum.org