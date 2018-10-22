Bucks county museum exhibition of 100 Embroidered Hearts to commemorate the end of the First World War

Buckinghamshire County Museum are marking the end of the First World War with an exhibition of 100 embroidered hearts and a talk on the representation of women in the war.

The Embroiderers’ Guild invited their members to take part in the commemoration of the ending of the war by stitching an original design on a fabric heart. The designs could depict any aspect of the war from the battlefields, ships, planes, military insignia and war horses.

Remembrance by Valerie House

Local and regional artists have also interpreted personal stories, allowing them to explore common themes of war such as loss, hope, bravery and comradeship in thought-provoking ways.

While the exhibition runs from 20 October to 12 January, on 8 November Peter Vass from Oxford Brookes University will be giving a talk on how women were represented in propaganda during the war.

Drawing on previously unpublished material he considers how these ‘altered images’ marked a change in the perception of women and their role in society.

12 venues around the country have been chosen to display the hearts and at each venue there is a different mixture of pieces made by local members.

The Bucks County Museum display also includes photographic portraits of men and women from Buckinghamshire whose lives were affected by the war.

The is £5 entry. To book call 01296 331441 or visit www.buckscountymuseum.org.

Entry into the exhibition is by donation.

For more information please contact David Erskine on 01296 325234 or email: derskine@buckscountymuseum.org