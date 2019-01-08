Bucks County Council urges you to 'live well and stay well'

Bucks County Council has launched a new campaign for a New Year encouraging residents to 'live well stay well.'

The better you wellness campaign makes it easier for residents to achieve their health goals this year.

Many people are now using wellness applications online to access fitness activities across the county.

Registration is free and simple to navigate and during the registration you will be asked what type of help you are looking for.

There are drop down menus including budget friendly recipes, and extra links to pages that include free fitness vouchers, couch to 5K apps and other sites such as Active Bucks for walking.

Noel Brown, cabinet member for community engagement and public health at Bucks County Council said: “At this time of year it’s good to have somewhere convenient to go to get accurate and practical advice on eating well and achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

"Making even small changes can really make a big difference, please take a look.”

For more information or to register visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/betteryou