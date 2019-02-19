Bucks County Council offices closed due to 'emergency plumbing problems'

The Buckinghamshire County Council offices in Aylesbury have been shut for the rest of today (Tuesday) because of 'emergency plumbing problems.'

A statement from the council said: "Due to emergency plumbing problems, Bucks County Council offices in County Hall, Aylesbury will be closed and our telephone contact centre will be unavailable for the rest of today – February 19.

"Our phone lines are currently down and we are working to resolve the problem.

"Please use our online contact us form at http://bit.ly/2SY8g7i until further notice."