Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett writes letter to Chris Grayling in a bid to stall HS2 Works

The Buckinghamshire County Council Leader has written to Chris Grayling after a strongly argued debate at BCC, in a bid to stall preliminary works until official 'notice to proceed' is given.

In the Letter, Martin outlines the main issues surrounding HS2 preliminary works in the County.

He writes:

Dear Secretary of State,

HIGH SPEED 2

I am writing to you in my capacity as Leader of Buckinghamshire County Council, following a wide ranging and strongly argued debate at our last Council meeting.

This resulted in a unanimous, all Party, agreement that we call on you to pause all current HS2 ‘enabling works’ until the ‘Notice to Proceed’ to contractors has been approved. We understand this has been further delayed until December 2019.

As you will be aware, Buckinghamshire County Council has opposed this project since its inception in 2010 both because of the fundamentally flawed business case

and the long-term damage to the environment across the county, with little or no gain to residents and businesses.

Environmental Impact

We foresaw the damage and destruction that would be wrought upon the county.

Now that the enabling works have started our worst fears have been realised. The ‘enabling works’ have shocked local residents and elected members. There has been environmental destruction by some 80 schemes, across over 500 acres, stretching from areas such as Great Missenden in the Chiltern Hills to Steeple Claydon in the north of the county. Some of these schemes are very large, for example, vegetation clearance work at Steeple Claydon covers some 500 acres.

Hedgerows, ancient trees and woodland have been pre-emptively removed. This activity is taking place in bird nesting season. All of this in advance of the required ‘Notice to Proceed’ being granted.

At the same time, we are seeing the loss of amenities, with the recent announcement of the closure of Aylesbury Park Golf Club at Fairford Leys in Aylesbury and the shattering of communities such as at Potter Row. From a Government and a Party that committed to ‘leave the environment in a better condition than it found it’, my members find these actions totally unacceptable.

Community Engagement

HS2 Ltd’s published community commitments are considered hollow by our residents, such as HS2’s aspirations; ‘to be a good neighbour every single day by respecting the people and communities we impact and being sensitive to their needs earning our social licence to operate’.

HS2 add that: ‘In order to build the railway we must earn the trust and credibility to do so. We need to demonstrate that we understand local concerns and that we have taken all

reasonable steps to address issues that have been raised whilst continually looking to lessen the impacts of the project’.

The council has heard dismaying accounts of a lack of meaningful and effective engagement in some local areas which are highly impacted. For months now, the council has been promised the lorry construction routes and traffic volumes, however these are continually delayed and we are still awaiting this important information.

Residents and councillors who are actively campaigning to achieve a halt to proceedings gathered a petition of over 2500 signatures from villages of Steeple Claydon, Calvert Green, Twyford and Edgcott which has been presented to HS2 Ltd’s head office on 20 March 2019, however not even a general acknowledgement has been received.

The unanimity of the Council reflects the level of concern, dismay, anger and indeed the increased levels of anxiety and stress that many of our residents affected by this

project are experiencing.

Value for Money

This council predicted long ago that the budget for HS2 would escalate dramatically and its timescales would slip. We have been proved right on both counts. If the Crossrail scheme is anything to go by, then it is clear that there is a high probability of further cost increases and delays to HS2.

We would again urge that the Government adopt the recent proposal from the Chief Secretary for the Treasury and look again at the value for money of this project against other much needed and better value transport and environmental schemes.

We also understand HS2 will quite rightly be considered in the upcoming Treasury Spending Review.

In conclusion, on behalf of all council members and the residents and communities we represent, I would ask that you stop all further works until such time as the ‘Notice to Proceed’ has been approved. Additionally, in determining that Notice you give full consideration to management capability, affordability of contracts and the value for money to taxpayers of the revised business case before proceeding with the HS2 project.

Yours sincerely

Martin Tett

Leader

Buckinghamshire County Council