Bucks business groups welcome unitary announcement

Two Bucks business groups have welcomed the Government's announcement last night (Thursday) that the county is to adopt the single council unitary model in 2020.

Michael Garvey, chair of Bucks Business First said: “Buckinghamshire’s business community wholeheartedly supports efficient local government and public services and today’s decision will help ensure best use is made of taxpayers’ money for the benefit of businesses and residents alike.

"Bucks Business First looks forward to working alongside all of our local authority partners in supporting a smooth transition to the new unitary arrangements.

“A report commissioned in 2014 by Bucks Business First suggested that over £20m a year could be saved by streamlining the county’s five local authorities into one.

"The research, conducted by Ernst & Young, concluded that annual savings of £20.7m could be made, as well as a potential five year net saving of over £58m.”

Meanwhile, Andrew M Smith, chair of Bucks Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP), welcomed yesterday’s announcement saying: “I am pleased with the government’s decision, to recommend a single unitary model for Buckinghamshire, which I believe will support the delivery of economic growth for the county.

“Yesterday’s announcement and the establishment of a single unitary authority in Buckinghamshire will provide focused leadership and strong local influence at a time when there are such exciting economic growth opportunities across the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.

"BTVLEP look forward to working with all of our partners to support the establishment of the new authority.”

Our main story about the unitary decision can be accessed here: www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/a-single-super-council-for-buckinghamshire-in-2020-the-government-has-spoken

Reaction from Aylesbury Vale District Council can be accessed here: www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/we-are-disappointed-district-councils-respond-to-government-s-super-council-unitary-decision-1-8690913

Reaction from Bucks County Council can be accessed here: www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/a-truly-historic-day-county-council-leader-martin-tett-hails-bucks-unitary-super-council-decision-in-video-1-8690918